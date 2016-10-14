The doors to Wakefield beer festival are open

Wakefield Beer Festival is underway.

The ale showcase got underway yesterday at The Space and continues today and tomorrow.

Expect 90 real ales from near and far.

There are also a few new local breweries for ale aficionados to try like Chin Chin, Trinity, Horbury Ales, Steam Punk and Tarn 51.

The festival also draws on breweries that the team from Wakefield CAMRA has visited over the past year.

Festival organiser Mark Gibson said: “We also have beers from the South West and a few from the West Midlands area. There will also be a number of beers in the wood this year.”

It’s also a tradition for the festival team to brew a beer with a local brewer.

Mr Gibson added: “I helped brew a beer at James & Kirkman at Pontefract called Space Cadet, a 4.5 per cent American pale ale with a lot of hops.”

The session times today are from 11am to 4.30pm and from 5.30pm to 11pm. The Friday evening session is by advanced ticket only. It’s pay on the door at all other times.

Saturday’s session runs from 11am to 11pm. The festival venue is on Waldorf Way, off Denby Dale Road. It’s halfway between Wakefield’s two main railway stations.