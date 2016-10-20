The Hop Wakefield to reopen after £250k refurbishment

The Hop is to reopen next weekend after a major £250,000 refurbishment.

The Bank Street venue has been transformed, with new decor, a new weekend bar, a cosy real fire snug and in-house kebab shop.

The pub closed its doors at the end of September and will reopen at 4pm on Friday, October 28.

The Hop opened in 2008 as a joint venture between Jamie Lawson, the director of Ossett Brewery, Mike Heaton, drummer from Yorkshire Indie band Embrace, and ex-Virgin Japan MD Mike Inman.

Following its success, four more venues were opened across Yorkshire, in Saltaire, Sheffield, York and Leeds.

Mr Lawson said: “Wakefield used to have a reputation as one of the best nights out in the North of England. Unfortunately of late, Wakefield fell behind with big rivals such as Leeds, but we are about to change this.

“Investing more than £250,000 into the Hop Wakefield aims to bring Wakefield night life back on the map with the exciting new refurbishment, including a new purposely built extension for the front bar, an enlarged courtyard, new weekend bar and kebab shop, along with our Friday and Saturday night favourite cover bands.

“So come along and sample our usual high quality real ales as well as a new range of craft beer, prosecco and cocktails.”

The venue has kept its traditional real ale house feel and will continue to provide an intimate atmosphere for live music.

For more information, and a timetable of live music, visit www.thehopwakefield.com.