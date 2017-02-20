The Next big thing: Chain announces huge investment in Leeds White Rose Centre

Iconic clothing and home retailer Next has announced the opening of a huge new flagship store in the White Rose Centre.

The chain is investing £6million into converting the former BHS unit into a two-floor store occupying 55,000 sq.ft.

They are relocating from their current, 29,000 sq.ft site in the mall to double their floorspace. Their new store will open in June.

While this autumn, there will be several new arrivals as the centre looks to boost its leisure offering.

An 11-screen Cineworld IMAX cinema will open alongside six new restaurants, including popular family chains Wagamama, TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut and Chiquito.

White Rose Shopping Centre general manager Steven Foster said;

“The multi-million pound Next expansion will offer visitors an exciting shopping experience and strengthen the already impressive line-up we have here at White Rose.

“We have so many exciting additions we have planned this year and the shopping centre is constantly evolving. This fantastic news, along with our leisure extension, is proof that we’re making ongoing investments into improving our customer experience.”