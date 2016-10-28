The short listed sculpture prize artists unveiled

The work of four artists shortlisted for the first ever Hepworth Prize for Sculpture has gone on display at the gallery.

Phyllida Barlow, Steven Claydon, Helen Marten and David Medalla are in the running for the new £30,000 prize.

Work by Helen Marten.

Named after one of Britain’s greatest sculptors, city born Dame Barbara Hepworth, the prize was created to celebrate the gallery’s fifth anniversary.

It will reward a UK-based artist for their contribution to contemporary sculpture.

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Director, Simon Wallis said: “We are delighted to have such a strong and diverse shortlist for our inaugural prize and are looking forward to working with these artists and to inspire and engage our audiences with the medium of sculpture.

“It is particularly fitting that we launch the first prize of its kind, here in the heart of the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle.”

SHORTLISTED: Phyllida Barlow with her work.

Sophie Bowness, art historian and granddaughter of Barbara Hepworth, said: “The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture is a fitting legacy to Barbara Hepworth, one of Britain’s greatest sculptors, whose career was enhanced through a variety of awards from early in her professional life.”

A judging panel made up of five leading visual arts commentators will select the winner, which will be announced at an award dinner on November 17.