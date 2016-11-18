The sky is the limit for Ian’s picture quest

A retired police officer with a passion for photography is now patrolling a different beat 10,000 feet up in the sky.

Ian Sykes’ photographic forte is taking pictures of aircraft at high altitudes.

Mr Sykes, of Ossett Camera Club, said: “I always had an interest in aviation and wanted to join the RAF from being knee high but cycling and the Calder Clarion team got in the way. So I never made the RAF and settled for ground-based activities.”

His interest in plane photography was peaked eight years after striking up an alliance with German Air Force veterans.

The cameraman from Dewsbury added: “I had always wanted to get the extra special shot that is different from the run of the mill airshow. That led to climbing mountains and getting airborne with the help of the Centre of Aviation Photography.”

Some of his aviation photography has been published in aviation books and in Aero magazine in Bulgaria.

He added: “I am in the process of collating work, not just aviation, with a view to setting up a website.”