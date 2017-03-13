The West Yorkshire 'gentleman for hire'

A West Yorkshire businessman has set up a non-sexual escort service by advertising himself as a 'gent for hire'.

Ivor Lloyd, 51, of Wakefield, will accompany women to business and social events as a companion, take them out for meals and even travel on holiday with them.

The former bodyguard and motivational coach focuses on providing companionship, security and stability to professional female clients.

He set up the venture in March and has already taken several bookings from women he has accompanied to conferences and taken out for coffee.

Ivor describes himself as 'intelligent, trustworthy and attentive' and lists his interests as travel, dining, writing and fitness.

His business companionship service includes the option of hiring him as a personal assistant or driver, and as a social companion he will take clients to weddings and other functions as their guest, even impersonating a friend if necessary.

As a social companion, he will meet women on a one-to-one basis to go to the cinema, theatre, restaurants and on shopping trips.

While he is prepared to travel overseas if clients are worried about making a foreign trip alone.

The father-of-three offers a confidential service, with an hourly charge of £80 for a minimum of two hours. He is prepared to travel all over the UK and can dress to suit a client's tastes.

A woman called Dianne from Leeds posted a testimonial on his website:

“I hired Ivor to accompany me to a recent conference in Birmingham. He was kind, courteous, attentive, and dressed professionally. I felt relaxed and confident in his presence. He was also kind enough to drive to the venue (nice touch!). I highly recommend Ivor’s business to everyone and will certainly use his services again.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post interviewed Ivor in 2012 about his success as a motivational coach.

