These are the sixteen people who admit to being part of the shocking Leeds Elland Road boxing event violence

SIXTEEN people have today pleaded guilty to violent disorder in relation to a large scale disturbance at a boxing match in Leeds.

A total of 21 defendants are facing the charge in relation to the incident at the Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground on February 18 this year.

At an earlier magistrates court appearance, it was heard that the background to the incident was a boxing tournament held at the Leeds United ground in which bottles and chairs were thrown.

The 16 defendants to plead guilty to the violent disorder charge were:

Debbie Brear, 30, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield; Ashley Buss, 24, of Clark Mount, Richmond Hill; Nathan Conroy, 24, of Brooklands Avenue, Seacroft; Thomas Hall, 30, of Recreation Grove, Holbeck; Kayne Regan, 21, of O’Grady Square, Cross Green, Leeds; Jack Burgess, 20, of Montcalm Crescent, Hunslet; Nathan Reynolds, 27, of Roker Lane, Leeds; Lewis Shenbanjo, 27, of Blue Hill Crescent, Wortley; Darren Fisher, 30, of Heald Street, Castleford; Declan Storey, 23, of Charles Avenue, Leeds; Ricky Flint, 23, of Petersfield Avenue, Belle Isle; Liam Mudd, 25, of Back Green, Morley; Barry John Brattley, 30, of Pontefract Street, East End Park; Patrick Stephen Lee Lock, 24, of Whingate Road, Armley; Martin Wormald, 34, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, and Andrew Rowse, 31, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston.

They will be sentenced at a two-day hearing on November 16 and 17.

Three men pleaded not guilty to the charge and will go on trial in March next year.

They are: Jason Brattley, 29, of Lydgate, Burmantofts; Barry Lyons, 44, of Leigh Avenue, West Ardsley and Ryan McDonagh, 36, of Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft.

Two other men, Brian Holt, 38, of Stanks Drive, Leeds, and Jonathan Djambe, 21, of Doncaster Road, Pontefract, will appear before the court at a later date to enter pleas.

It was reported at the time that three people needed hospital treatment after the incident, which West Yorkshire Police described as a “large scale disorder”.

The venue had been hired for the white collar event but the main fight, between boxers Mikey Bourne and Mark Holmes, did not go ahead due to the violent scenes.