Thieves ransack charity shop and steal takings and a donations box

Thieves ransacked a charity shop during an overnight raid and stole valuable items.

The intruders took the day’s taking and a full counter-top charity box during the break in.

The Prince of Wales Hospice premises on The Arcade, Knottingley, was targeted sometime overnight on Thursday, November 2 and the early hours of the next morning.

They gained entry by prising open a heavy-duty steel fire door at the back of the shop which was bolted at the top and bottom. The shop manager was greeted by a scene of devastation when she opened up the next morning.

Police say the total cost is estimated to be mroe than £2,000.

This includes more than £500 in cash, the loss of valuable items that included watches, plus the cost of repairs to the door and all of the locks which needed to be changed.

Christopher Ward, head of retail at the hospice said: “This incident is devastating to the hospice.

We rely on our retail stores to bring in almost 20 per cent of our total income and the break in will cause a significant loss.

“There is a lot of damage to the store, the cost of replacing doors and locks isn’t cheap and then there’s the loss of trade and valuables that were taken.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve been targeted, when we provide such essential services to the community.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 and quote the crime reference number: 13170512074.