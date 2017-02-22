Third teenager charged over street shooting

A third teenager has been charged over the shooting in Dewsbury earlier this month.

Ibrahim Malik, 19, of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this morning, February 22, charged with conspiracy to murder.

It comes after a man was left seriously injured after being shot on Cemetery Road on the evening of February 1.

Several roads in the area we’re closed off until the next day.

Hasnain Khan, of Carrington Street, Bradford, and Owais Ashfaq of Gladstone Street, Bradford, have already appeared at Bradford Magistrates charged with attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Both men, who are 18, appeared on separate days but have both been held to appear at Bradford Crown Court on March 10.