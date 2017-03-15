This simple trick can slash your SKY TV bill

Want to save £139 a year on your Sky TV subscription with a single click of a button?

Yes, it’s a rhetorical question. Of course you do. The good news is you could cut the cost of your bill in just a few minutes.

And why wouldn’t you? After all, getting a Sky subscription can be an expensive business.

If you’ve been a Sky customer for a year or longer you could be overpaying almost £140 each year.

Some Sky viewers are paying as much as £696 per year if they have the movies and sports package.

You might be paying too much, but if you’ve not already got a discounted subscription this trick could save you the difference.

Be warned, though – while this should work to get you a discount, you will also be signing up to a new contract.

So only do this if you’re happy to stay with Sky for another year.

Follow this easy guide.

*Go to sky.com and log in to your account.

*Find the bit that says “thinking of leaving sky” by clicking on this link .

*At the bottom of the page at the right hand side is the subheading “Still looking to cancel?” Click on the SKY TV option underneath.

*If you are eligible for a discount you should be directed to a questionnaire page, which will ask you the reasons for wanting to cancel your package. Click on “worried about the cost”.

*Again, if you are eligible, you will be directed to a page offering you a discount on your bill depending on your account. This could be for as much as a 20% discount.

*If you are happy with the terms and conditions (READ THEM FIRST) click confirm and you’ve just saved yourself some money.