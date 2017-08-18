Thousands enjoyed sun at the city’s beach...

Have your say

THE SUN shone over seaside lovers who visited the city centre for fun on the beach.

The annual seaside event took place on Saturday and Sunday and more than 50,000 people were drawn in by the coastal attractions.

Newspaper: Wakefield Express. Story: Annual Seaside in the City event held in Wakefield city centre. Pictured: Courtney Ineson and Sam Jackson. Reporter: Laura Drysdale. Photographer: Andrew Bellis email: andrewbellisphotography@gmail.com Twitter: @SnapperAndrewB Mobile: 07885 426 523 Photo date: 12/08/17 Picture ref: AB206h0817

As well as the big, sandy beach, there were donkey rides, side stalls, children’s activities and a Punch and Judy Show.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The Wakefield seaside was a huge success.

“We welcomed thousands of families to the city centre throughout the weekend to enjoy the big beach, food and entertainment.

“We’ve still got more to come when the seaside travels to Castleford on 19 August.

“So dig out your bucket and spade again and come and join in the fun.”