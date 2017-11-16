Three-car smash blocked town road

A three-car smash this morning left a blocked a road in Pontefract.

The accident happened at around 7.30am this morning on the A639 Southgate road, next to the Robin Hood pub.

It involved a Ford, a VW and a Mercedes and the vehicle from the police, fire and ambulance service were in attendance.

It is thought that only the driver of the VW suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Traffic, that was backed up along Ackworth Road, has now cleared.