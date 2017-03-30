Three cut from cars after crash

Three people had to be cut from their vehicles after a crash in South Elmsall.

Two cars, holding a total of five people, were involved in the collision on Field Lane at around 9.30pm yesterday (March 29).

West Yorkshire Fire Service said two people were freed from one car and one from the other. All were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The other two people managed to get themselves out.

Fire crews from South Kirkby and Adwick attended, as well as other emergency services.