Three days of festive fun as city is illuminated for Christmas season

Three glittering celebrations will be held next week to mark the start of the festive season.

Christmas light switch on events will take place at Trinity Walk, in the city centre precinct and at The Ridings.

The three days of festive fun get underway on Thursday, November 16 when children’s television presenter Andy Day takes to the stage to turn on the lights at Trinity Walk.

There will be face painting and balloon modelling from 3.30pm, ahead of stage entertainment, an appearance from Santa and the main switch on at 5.15pm.

On Friday, November 17 the Mayor of Wakefield Coun Kevin Barker will turn on the lights in the Cathedral precinct at 5.30pm. A festive market will take place from 10am until 6pm on the day, and from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 18 including live music, a carousel and street entertainment.

Coun Peter Box , Wakefield Council leader, said: “The switch-on events and special markets mark the start of the festive period.

“So come along with friends and family, enjoy the entertainment and start some Christmas shopping.”

The Ridings l also switches its lights on next Saturday from noon until 3pm. there will be entertainment from TV stars singer Lucy Spraggan and impressionist Francine Lewis as well as local acts and Wakefield Trinity players. We teamed up with The Ridings to ask you to nominate deserving Christmas angels to do the honours. And we will reveal the winners in next Friday’s paper.