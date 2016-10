Three people have been injured in a crash.

Police were called to Queen’s Drive in Ossett at around 9.10pm on Friday, September 30.

A grey Honda Civic and a red Nissan Note had collided at the junction with Dewsbury Road.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said officers suspect the driver of the Honda was over the drink limit.

And investigations are ongoing.