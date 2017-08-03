Three weeks of strike action to hit Argos deliveries

Have your say

Deliveries of Argos products could grind to a halt during three weeks of strike action by warehouse staff.

The industrial action in a dispute over redundancy payments involves more than 1,000 distribution workers in Castleford, Essex, Somerset, Greater Manchester and Burton-on-Trent.

The Unite union said it balloted members after Argos failed to give guarantees that terms of employment would be protected after some staff were transferred between workplaces.

Strike action will start on August 15 and run until September 5 unless an agreement is reached between the union and Argos, which is owned by supermarket giant Sainsbury’s.

Unite officer Matt Draper said: “These strikes will enormously affect deliveries to Argos customers as the firm works on “a just in time” delivery policy.

“Even the smallest disruption or delay will adversely impact on the supply chain.

“We call on the management to negotiate a new agreement in a constructive manner and in good faith, otherwise this industrial action that our members overwhelmingly voted for, will go ahead. Unite’s door for talks remains open 24-7.”