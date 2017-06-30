Time running out to see clocks

People have just nine days left to see an art installation of two thousands ticking clocks in honour of one of England’s greatest inventors.

The ‘Harrison’s Garden’ exhibition, created by artist Luke Jerram, has been on display at Nostell since March, but will close on July 9.

It is inspired by clockmaker John Harrison, who was born there in 1693. He spent his early years crafting clocks entirely from wood.

And he later became known as one of the country’s best inventors after creating the marine chronometer to establish longitude at sea, saving the lives of many seafarers.

Nostell’s exhibition includes clocks donated by the community, staff and volunteers, as well as those gathered by the artist.

The installation will then tour three other National Trust places across the country.