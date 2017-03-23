Time to reward our dedicated volunteers

The Community Foundation for Wakefield District, in partnership with the Express, is asking local residents to nominate dedicated volunteers for a new awards scheme.

The Community Heroes initiative will be recognising volunteers from across the district.

Over the last eight years the Community Foundation for Wakefield District has provided grants of £1.4 million to more than 1,000 local organisations, almost all of which are run by volunteers.

We are looking for people who have made a difference, who have run or organised activities or contributed in one way or another to helping people achieve their potential (or overcome an impediment) – more than they could have done by themselves.

This could include a number of areas including sport, disability, mental health, illness, creative activities and befriending.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Unity Works, Westgate, on Friday, June 9.

The closing date for nominations is April 17. An awards panel will then assess all the applications and finalise a short-list.

Nominees must be unpaid volunteers, be delivering something extraordinary, regularly going beyond the call of duty and have a recognised track record in their activity. They must reside and/or work within the Wakefield district, be aged 16 or over and be nominated by an individual or organisation that they have been active with.

Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/blog/2017/03/do-you-know-a-local-hero to nominate.