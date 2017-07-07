Top comic John Bishop helps Ossett dad with autism fundraiser

Comedian John Bishop is helping a fundraising dad whose daughter has autism.

The Scouse funnyman has autographed a banner promoting his sold-out gigs at Ossett Town Hall in May for Lee Chopping.

The banner will now be auctioned off by Mr Chopping, 43, of Ossett, on social media to raise funds for The National Autistic Society.

Mr Chopping’s daughter Betsy-Mae, three, has the condition. The civil servant’s fundraising and awareness campaign will culminate in September when his climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest free standing mountain in the world.

But first, he is turning his attention to putting Mr Bishop’s banner under the hammer.

Mr Chopping said: “Howard Lawton, the man who campaigned for two years to get Mr Bishop to perform in Ossett, donated the banner.

“It was displayed outside the town hall when John played Ossett.

“John recently played two gigs at Leeds City Varieties and he kindly signed the big banner from Ossett.

“I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to John Bishop for signing the banner and supporting my campaign. I’m planning to do an online auction on Facebook to raise some funds.

“I’ve no idea how much it will raise. It could go for a fiver or £500. But its more about getting the word out about autism awareness.”

Mr Chopping, who was recently nominated in Wakefield Community Foundation’s Unsung Heroes awards, said his daughter was diagnosed with autism in November last year. He said she was making ‘steady progress’.

The banner auction will run from 9am today until 9pm on Friday, July 21. Bids for this highly collectable prize should be sent via a private message to the ‘Coppers for Choppers’ Facebook page.