Top ten revealed in Curry House of the Year contest

The top ten finalists for the Express Curry House of the Year 2017 competition have been revealed.

Now we need you to choose your favourite restaurant and decide which one is crowned the winner.

The finalists are:

1. Arooje Spice, Market Street, Normanton.

2. Bengal Palace, Smyth Street, Wakefield.

3. Grameen Spice, Briestfield Road, Grange Moor, Wakefield.

4. Kashmiri Aroma, Herriot Way, Paragon Business Park, Wakefield.

5. LaLa’s, Westgate, Wakefield.

6. Red Chilli 2, Kirkgate, Wakefield.

7. Shan’s, High Street, Horbury, Wakefield.

8. Syhiba, George Street, Wakefield.

9, The Royal Spice, Bradford Road, Wakefield

10. The Yorkshire Indian at the Red Lion, Dewsbury Road, Ossett

Pick up tomorrow’s Wakefield Express to find out how to vote.