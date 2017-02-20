Traffic chaos after Ossett crash

Motorists are facing gridlock after a crash in Ossett damaged traffic lights.

Drivers are being urged to avoid Wakefield Road near the junction with Queens Drive after the accident at around 3.15pm today.

Traffic is being diverted following the crash, in which a woman in her 20s was trapped after a collision involving a blue Ford car and a HGV.

She was freed by fire fighters and taken to Pinderfields Hospital with minor injuries, said West Yorkshire Police.

Wakefield Council said the accident caused extensive damage to a traffic signal control box and the lights were now not working.

A council spokeswoman said: “Motorists are being advised to avoid the Wakefield Road area near the junction with Queens Drive in Ossett.

“Council staff are trying to get temporary traffic controls set up as soon as possible.

“It is expected that it will take a few days to replace the control box so the temporary traffic controls will be in place until then.

“Significant congestion is expected.

“To minimise disruption, the temporary arrangements will require all right turning traffic from Queens Drive to divert left and use the M1 Junction 40, in close proximity, to complete a westbound manoeuvre to Wakefield.”

Neil Rodgers, the council’s service director for highways added: “Traffic congestion is particularly severe this evening and we are working hard to alleviate the problems caused by the collision.

“I urge motorists to try and avoid the area or follow the temporary arrangements to help minimise the disruption.”