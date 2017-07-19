Transgender man who spent £60,000 on male body and bionic penis signing copies of his book in Leeds Waterstones

A transgender man living in Wakefield who spent £60,000 on a new body, complete with a bionic penis, is signing copies of his new book in Leeds on Thursday.

Lee David Carter, born Lisa, has written a tell-all autobiography about his battles with gender issues as a child.

Part of the front cover of Lee's book

Living With Lisa: Angel Visitors Give A Young Man The Courage To Claim The Gender He Was Denied At Birth, written by Lee, has been published by Memoirs Publishing.

In it, Lee talks about a childhood 'playing football, climbing trees' followed by a spiral of drugs, abuse and crime.

Lee will be at Waterstones on Albion Street, Leeds at 6.30pm on Thursday to discuss his book and sign copies.

The 49-year-old spent four decades trapped in the wrong body but finally lost his virginity with his girlfriend Leanne, following a series of operations, in 2012.

His bionic penis was built with a skin graft from his arm, and features a pump inside a silicone testicle.

The couple met after Leanne, a separated mum of two aged 36, contacted Lee having read about him in the media.

Lee had previously turned down offers of sex because he wanted to wait to meet the right woman.

When Lee and Leanne met, everything clicked.

"It just felt right. I had to see her" he said.

The pair met in a bar and booked into a hotel - and now the pair are considering living together.

Lee added: ‘I waited a long time, but it was worth it. It was incredible and we both enjoyed it so much."



In the synopsis for Lee's book, he says: "Lisa Keepence grew up playing football, climbing trees and racing pushbikes with the lads.

"Lisa had no doubt that she was a boy, but every time she looked in the mirror, she saw what everyone else saw - the face and body of a girl.

"When her world was plunged into disaster by a broken home, she drifted into a life of despair, drugs, abuse, crime and imprisonment.

"Terrified of sharing the truth about her identity with the world, she could only date girls by pretending to be lesbian.

"Finally, when there seemed to be no future, a series of supernatural encounters helped Lisa to summon the strength to face up to the truth about her gender and find a way of living a normal life in the body she - or rather he - should have been born with.

"This is the true story of a young man who grew up locked inside the wrong body, and the agonising ordeal he endured in order, eventually, to escape."

