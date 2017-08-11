Biker arrested after fleeing Castleford crash scene - pedestrian critically ill

Have your say

A MOTORBIKE rider was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Castleford which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford, just after 8am today. (Frid Aug 1)

A blue and white Suzuki motorbike was travelling along the road in the direction of Queens Park Drive when it was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira, travelling in the opposite direction.

The Suzuki motorbike collided with the front of the Zafira and then mounted a verge at the side of the road.

The Suzuki motorbike was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian walking on the pavement.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The motorbike also collided with a Vauxhall Corsa car parked at the side of the road.

The rider of the Suzuki motorbike, a 21-year-old man, made off from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

A 30-year-old male was also arrested by officers on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to contact police.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw the motorbike driving in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads Team, quoting log number 339 of 11/08.