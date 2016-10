A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in an accident in the Horbury area of Wakefield this morning.

The 29-year-old man was riding a Lexmoto Vixen 125, which careered off New Road just before 2am today (Sat Oct 29).

It struck a lamp post and a wall before coming to rest in the carriageway.

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment after suffering serious injuries in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101.