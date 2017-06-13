Broken down train near Leeds causes delays

Trains between Leeds, Wakefield and London are delayed this morning due to a broken down train.

The train is stranded in the Outwood area and disruption is expected until around 12pm.

Affected services include Virgin Trains East Coast to London King's Cross and Northern to Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster.

Northern services between Selby/Leeds and Manchester are also delayed, and some trains will not call at Bramley, New Pudsey, Bradford Interchange and Halifax.