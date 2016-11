There are 12 miles of queuing traffic on the M1 southbound this morning following a crash involving two cars and three lorries.

Vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder but the subsequent delays are putting over an hour on usual travel times.

All lanes are re-open but tailbacks are up to Junction 38 for the Darton turn off and there is congestion around Meadowhall and the A616 for Wentworth.