Multi vehicle accident on M62 near Leeds

ALL lanes are now open on the M62 near Leeds following an accident involving a number of vehicles earlier this morning.

Highways England said one lane was closed on the eastbound M62 between junction 27 (Gildersome) and junction 28 (Tingley) following the incident just after 6am today (Tues Feb 21)

Police are at the scene following what the Highways Agency said was a "muli-vehicle collision."

The Highways Agency tweeted just before 7am today: "Our traffic officers have assisted police with towing vehicles onto the hard shoulder on #M62 eastbound between J27-J28. All lanes now open."