Traffic alert: Crashes causing major delays on M62 and M1

Commuters using the region's motorways faced another morning of delays after crashes on two major routes.

Two lanes of the M62 were closed in West Yorkshire due a collision, while a pile-up on the northbound carriageway of the M1 in Nottinghamshire caused severe congestion.

Highways England reported that part of the M62's westbound carriageway was closed between Junction 31 (Normanton) and Junction 30 (Rothwell).

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called at around 8.49am after a lorry and Audi A1 collided in lane two.

A spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported but the incident had caused congestion until the vehicles could be recovered.

All lanes are now understood to have reopened.

Meanwhile, the M1 in Nottinghamshire was closed northbound between J26 (Nottingham) and J28 (Mansfield).

Drivers were being advised to follow the "Hollow Black Triangle" diversion symbol and exit the M1 at J26 while emergency services worked at the scene.

