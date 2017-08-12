UPDATE: Pedestrian injured by bike is stable

The pedestrian injured in a collision with a biker in Castleford yesterday is in a "stable" condition today, say police.

A 30 year-old man suffered head injuries when a Suzuki motorbike was in collision with a car, then mounted the pavement and collided with the pedestrian just after 8am at Fryston Road, Airedale

The 21 year old rider, who was later arrested, in also in hospital receiving treatment for a foot injury, the spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added.

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/transport/biker-arrested-after-fleeing-castleford-crash-scene-pedestrian-critically-ill-1-8699384