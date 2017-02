A MULTI-vehicle accident is causing delays on the Leeds-bound M1 at Wakefield this morning.

One lane of the northbound M1 is currently closed at junction 41 following an accident involving a number of vehicles

Highways England said normal traffic conditions are expected between 9am and 9.15 am today (Mon Feb 20)

In a tweet at 8.38am this morning HIghways England said recovery is now en-route for the damaged vehicles and delays are back to junction 39.