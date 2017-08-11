Will roadworks affect your journey next week?

If you're planning on travelling up and down the roads of Yorkshire over the coming week, check the list below to see if your journey will be affected.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 11 August and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 31 Aston

The southbound exit slip road at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Tuesday 15 August. This is for works on the smart motorways. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 25 Brighouse

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 14 August for gantry painting works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse

The roundabout will be fully closed including all exit and entry slip roads for bridge works. Please note dedicated links will be open. The closures will be in place for five nights from Monday 14 August. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction until March 2018 for drainage and safety barrier work.

M18 junction 3 to junction 4 Westmoor

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction. Lane 2 will also be closed with traffic using the hard shoulder for bridge works until September.

M18 junction 4 Westmoor to junction 5 Ings

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed for two nights from Monday 14 August. This is for resurfacing works and the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 2 Wadworth

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 August for routine maintenance works. The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 17 August for routine maintenance works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 5 North Ings

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 15 August for routine maintenance works. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 16 August for routine maintenance works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 6 Thorne

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 16 August for routine maintenance works. The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 17 August for routine maintenance works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A628 Flouch to Gunn Inn

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed 24/7 from Friday 18 August 8pm to Monday 21 August 6am for essential drainage and resurfacing work. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Fulford to Grimston

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights for resurfacing works on Monday 14 August. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Askham Bryan

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights for resurfacing works on Monday 14 August. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Musley Bank

The eastbound exit slip road and the westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 17 August for routine maintenance works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A1033 Somerdon to Marfleet

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 14 August for resurfacing works. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 17 August for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

