A WOMAN was injured in a two car crash on the M1 near Wakefield tonight.

Fire crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Dewsbury were called to the incident on the M1 southbound between junction 42 and 41 just after 8.30pm tonight. (Thurs March 9)

The woman was trapped in one of the cars and was freed by firefighters.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance.