Trapped cat rescued after three days stuck on roof

A cat has been rescued after spending three days trapped on a rooftop.

Firefighters from Pontefract station went to rescue the pet yesterday after its worried owners called for help.

The frightened animal became stuck on the roof of a property in Chequerfield last Thursday.

A spokesman from the station said: “We are not sure how it had got up there, but it couldn’t get down.

“We got two firefighters up on the roof, one at the front and one at the rear to try and rescue it.

“And it definitely seemed like it wanted to get down by this point.”

The crew were called out to help by the RSPCA at around midday yesterday.