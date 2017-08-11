Travellers finally moved out of Stanley

Police have moved in to shift all travellers from the playing fields in Stanley.

After days of speculation, officers turned up at the fields on Ferry Lane on Thursday afternoon to force more than 40 vehicles and caravans to vacate the land.

They had been there since the weekend, forcing football teams to cancel training on the pitches.

It is understood that the notice was served and the travellers are unable to return to the site within the next 28 days.

It is thought the travellers are in the area for the upcoming Lee Gap Horsefair in West Ardsley starting on August 24.

Stanley ward councillor, Matthew Morley, is scheduled to meet with Wakefield Council officers on Tuesday to discuss measurements to prevent travellers from accessing the fields again.