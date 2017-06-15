Travellers’ site plans to be decided next week

A controversial application to open a travellers’ site will be discussed by planners next week.

The plans are for a change of use for land north of Castle Gate in Stanley for six travellers pitches, stables and children’s play area.

A plan for a 10-pitches on the site was recommended for approval in 2012 but was turned down by planners who felt it was inappropriate for green belt land.

The latest application will be discussed at the planning meeting on Thursday, June 22, at 10am.