Tributes paid to artist Rebecca Hind

Her art attracted the attention of both The Queen and Princes Charles. And several of Rebecca Hind’s works are thought to hang in palaces and government buildings all over the world.

The 59-year-old artist, who grew up in Carleton, Pontefract, passed away after a battle with cancer in July. Paying tribute her family said: “Her legacy will live on through her powerful artworks.”

Rebecca was born in Halifax Hospital, the daughter of the late Canon Stanley Hind and his wife Catharine.

The family moved from Elland to St Michael’s Church in Carleton when she was young and Rebecca attended Carleton Junior School. She later studied at Pontefract and District Girl’s High School and then Bradford University’s Art School.

Rebecca was best known for painting large-scale work for sacred buildings including Christ Church in London.

But she also ran adult art classes, was a visiting tutor at the Ruskin School of Art and Oxford University and frequently appeared on TV and radio discussing art and spirituality.

She married fellow artist, the late Kevin Slingsby in 1979 and the pair went on to have two children, Thomas and Rachel.

The family settled in Dorchester-on-Thames, where Rebecca became a member of the Contemporary Art in Dorchester Abbey project.

In 2002, Rebecca was invited to capture, using art, a day of singing, dancing and readings made to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as part of Her Majesty’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen offered several of her favourite pieces of Rebecca’s work to presidents and leaders of countries who had taken part in the event. Several years later, Prince Charles, whilst visiting Dorchester Festival, also specifically requested to see an exhibition of Rebecca’s art.