Tributes paid to ex-newsagent

A newsagent who had his own shop for more than 30 years has passed away.

Early-rising John Hall ran J&D Hall News on Flanshaw’s Mona Street and was well known in the community.

The 76-year-old, of Oakwood Avenue, died in Dewsbury Hospital on March 30 after illness.

John’s wife, Carol, passed away in 1975 and he brought up his three young sons, including David, whom he ran the newsagents with.

His daughter-in-law, Caroline Hall , said: “He was a lovely, genuine man and a lot of people knew him.

“We put something on Facebook and a lot of people remembered him, even though he closed the shop when he retired about 14 years ago.

“When Carol died, he brought up his three boys, and never showed any interest in re-marrying.

“He always said it was just him and his boys.”

John’s funeral is to be held at Wakefield Crematorium on April 18 , at 3pm. Anyone is welcome to attend.