Tributes to a Trinity club legend

A rugby League legend who played more than 400 matches for Wakefield Trinity and joined the club’s Hall of Fame has died aged 82.

Wakefield Trinity have announced the death of Keith Holliday, whose carer spanned 14 years between 1952 and 1966.

Mr Holliday played 438 games for the club - only Neil Fox played more post-war matches for Trinity - and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, one of only 16 men to get the honour.

Trinity club historian Lee Robinson said Mr Holliday made his debut in the first match of the 1952-53 season, scoring a try in a 30-21 victory over Doncaster.

During his career he played in three Wembley wins in the 1960s, scoring two tries against Hull in 1960, and is sixth on the club’s all-time list of appearances. He also represented Great Britain, along with Don Fox, in an unofficial 18-10 victory over France at Bradford in 1956.

Mr Holliday finished his career with 94 tries after playing in nine major finals, winning six. He played his last game for Trinity, a defeat to Hull, in March 1966, before moving to Bramley as player-coach.

Mr Robinson said: “One of the most under-rated players in Trinity’s history, Keith Holliday was a wily scrum half and one of the club’s great servants.

“He was a three-time Wembley winner and lies sixth on the club’s all-time appearance list, with ten winners medals as well as county and international recognition.”