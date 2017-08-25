Tributes to former city mayor Colin Oldroyd - ‘a true gentleman’

A former mayor of Wakefield has died at the age of 87, his family has confirmed.

Colin Oldroyd, who was a Labour councillor in the city for 12 years and wore the chains in 1997 -98, passed away in Pinderields Hospital following a long battle with liver cancer.

The former teacher, who taught at Crofton School before becoming headteacher at Horbury Bridge School and later Middlestown County Primary, was a well-known figure around his home town of Ossett.

He was also chairman of the town’s community centre, led a campaign to keep Flushdyke School open and in 2014 received a lifetime achievement award from Ossett Civic Society.

Along with his wife Jean, to whom he was married for more than 63 years, they have three sons, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs Oldroyd said: “You only have to look at the 120 or so cards we have received to realise how popular he was.

“He was a gentleman and would help anybody, especially the people in Ossett.

“Even after he retired from teaching he was really busy, he didn’t have much free time.”

His funeral was held at a packed Kings’ Way Church in Ossett, and more than £922 was donated during the service for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.