Tributes to well-known postman

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved dad and postman of almost 30 years who has died suddenly.

Friends and colleagues of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Painter, 50, were shocked to learn of his death last Tuesday.

Mr Painter, of Thornes, is survived by his wife Sarah, 43, and children Eve, 21, and Ryan, 16.

Mrs Painter said her husband was well known on his Carr Gate post round.

She said: “I’ve been astounded at the number of cards I have received and flowers.

“He just knew everybody. We could go on holiday to Florida and he’d see somebody he knew.

“There is a gaping hole in a lot of people’s lives, that’s for sure.”

Mod music fan Mr Painter was a founding member of the Kings Arms Scooter Club, in Horbury, and was a member of Waterton Park Golf Club.

On Thursday, October 20, a procession of scooters will honour Mr Painter’s life at his funeral at 3pm at Wakefield Crematorium, followed by a reception at the golf club.

Michael Duffy, Royal Mail Wakefield sector manager, said: “He will be sorely missed by his colleagues, friends and customers here.

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”