Trinity and Tigers fans urged to donate tinned food on way to tonight’s Super League match

Rugby League fans heading to tonight’s Wakefield vs Castleford match are being urged to help a foodbank which has made a desperate appeal for donations.

Aid workers at St Catherine’s Foodbank, near Wakefield’s Belle Vue stadium, hope Trinity and Tigers supporters will drop off tinned food on their way to the Super League fixture.

The Doncaster road foodbank appealed for help after finding its cupboards bare as rising numbers of families on the breadline seek help to feed their children.

Volunteers at St Catherine’s urged people to help out on social media and posted a picture of bare shelves online.

They tweeted: “Food Bank next to @WTrinityRL desperate for tinned food. Open till 8.15pm Thursday. Would fans consider donating on way to game?”

St Catherine’s will be open from 6pm ahead of kick-off at 8pm tonight.