Trinity star passes away, aged 68

A Wakefield rugby star from the 1960s has passed away at the age of 68, it has been reported.

Scrum half Joe Bonnar played for Trinity for seven years, joining the championship-winning side in 1968.

Establishing himself as Trinity’s number one scrum half, only a series of injuries prevented him from playing in some of the club’s biggest games, including the ‘Watersplash’ Challenge Cup Final in his debut year and the championship final against Hull KR when Trinity regained their trophy.

Retiring in 1976 through injury, he had worked as coal miner, a plumber and a publican, running The George in Dewsbury.

Wakefield Trinity’s RLFC’s website has reported that Joe passed away at the weekend.