Try your hand at being a CSI at action-packed Wakefield District Police open event

People can learn CSI skills, tour police headquarters, take part in sport and watch live music and demonstrations at an action-packed Wakefield District Police open day.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm on Sunday at the base on Havertop Lane, Normanton.

Other highlights include a bouncy castle and face painting. And police will be giving out crime prevention and cyber-security advice and there will be dog chipping vouchers and a number plate securing service.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander, said: “It is always a highlight of the year and a chance for officers and staff to have fun and engage with communities we serve, while helping them stay a bit safer.

“We will be hosting, stalls, games and our CSI exhibits for budding young forensic crime fighters to see how our crime scene experts work, and have a go themselves.

“The talks and tours around the stations will be carried out by serving officers and detectives allowing visitors to get a taste of what we do and what life is like.”

The event follows a police community fun day staged at Thornes Park last month as part of nationwide Great Get Together celebrations in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.