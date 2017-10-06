TV Dragon says ‘I’m in’ during visit

A famous TV dragon has muttered the magic words ‘I’m in’ after admitting he was ‘blown away’ during business talks at a city charity this week.

James Caan, a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and former star of the BBC show Dragons’ Den, was at Penny Appeal on Wednesday to discuss its future with founder, Adeem Younis.

Mr Younis set up the humanitarian charity in 2009 to provide life-saving solutions to people living in crisis-hit countries, often supplying water, food or medical aid.

As a star of Dragons’ Den, Mr Caan would listen to pitches from business hopefuls, and more often than not, say the words ‘I’m out’ to declare he was not interested in investing.

But after being contacted by Mr Younis, Mr Caan admitted he was intrigued by the Wood Street charity.

Mr Caan told the Express. “I’d never come across what he does before and it fascinated me. It seemed too good to be true so I thought I’d come and take a look myself.

“I must admit, I’ve been blown away at what this organisation has come up with and the impact it’s had around the world. It could potentially raise £20 million this year and we’ve been brainstorming and coming up with ideas and a strategy about how we could double that.

“Adeem is very excited by the Penny Appeal and wants to take it to the next level and from somebody who has built large-scale business, he thought I might be able to help.

“I can see with the right business model, it would become national brand.”

Mr Younis added: “It is an honour to have a global business tycoon and business royalty visit Wakefield.

“He was amazed at the dedication shown by all the staff at Penny Appeal and I can say with confidence, watch this space.”