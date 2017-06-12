Two charged over offensive weapons incident in Wakefield

Two men have been charged over an incident in which police blocked off a Wakefield residential road.

Several police vehicles were called to Henry Street on Friday afternoon at around 4.30pm and traffic was halted from passing through for a short time.

Two Wakefield men will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A 32-year-old and a 30-year-old will both appear before Leeds District Magistrates’ on July 12 after being charged in relation to an alleged affray incident on June 9.

The 30-year-old will also appear after being charged with possession of a Class B Drug with intent to supply.