Two held in murder probe after Wakefield house blaze that killed father and young daughter

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father and his eight-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Wakefield.

Detectives arrested the men, aged 24 and 28, on Saturday evening in Wakefield.

The house in Ash Crescent, Stanley.

The 24-year-old was released on bail on Sunday night while further investigations take place.

The 28-year-old man remains in custody.

Investigations into the fire, which claimed the lives of Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his daughter Kiera, are ongoing.

His wife Sara, 35, and their 13-year-old daughter Mia escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The family had just returned from a holiday in Spain the day before the blaze.

The fatal house fire on Ash Crescent in Stanley broke out at around 4.20am on Wednesday, October 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries into the fatal fire at Ash Crescent and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Earlier, the victims’ family paid tribute and spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

They had been on holiday in Spain with Mr Broadhead’s parents, Alan and Jean Broadhead, and returned home on Tuesday.

Alan and Jean, both 68, were due to stay in the country longer, but cut their holiday short after the tragedy and flew home.

Alan said: “We have just come back from holiday. We were all on holiday together in Spain, but [Jean and I] stayed longer.

“We had to come back early when we heard. We’re still unpacking and expecting police to call round any minute now. It’s too soon to speak about it.

“My wife has seen people posting about in on Facebook this morning and she’s so upset. She can’t believe it’s happened.” With his voice breaking, he added: “

It is such a shock. It was very difficult to hear the news when we were abroad. We lost a son and a granddaughter.” Dozens of bouquets of flowers had been left by the wall outside the fire damaged house in tribute.

Witnesses should call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.