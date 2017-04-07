UFC fighter, professional boxer and football clubs sign banner in support of Bradley Lowery

Sports stars and football teams have pledged their support to a terminally-ill five-year-old by signing a banner for charity.

Leeds United were the first club to sign Whites supporter Darren Powell's Cancer Has No Colour charity message supporting Bradley Lowery last week.

Now Mr Powell has secured autographs from boxer Andy Townend, who will next month fight Jon Kays for the Commonwealth super-featherweight belt, and Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC clubs.

It comes as the father-of-one is also organising a star-studded fundraising football match featuring a team of celebrities to be held in Ossett in May.

Proceeds from the match will be split between Bradley and Michael Kew, a friend of Mr Powell who died aged 40 in 2015 following a battle with cancer.

Bradley, from County Durham, was announced last month as the mascot for the game.

The charity match at Ossett Town AFC takes place on May 14 and Bradley's banner will be auctioned off to the highest bidder after the match.

UFC fighter Scott Askham, from Hemsworth, near Wakefield, also signed the banner last week.