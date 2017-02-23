University staff targeted with bogus pay rise scams

University staff are being urged to take extra precaution with their online security after university staff reported bogus pay rise emails.

The warning from Action Fraud comes after more than 100 members of university staff were targeted by fraudulent emails.

The phishing emails which claim to be from university HR departments are being used by fraudsters to gather financial details of staff, however, when recipients click on the link, they are taken to a fake website where they are asked to enter personal information, including university login and financial details.

Action Fraud also reveals that police forces and governmental agencies have also been targeted in similar scams.

Regional police forces are currently investigating the reports that have been received so far.

‘Serious problem’

Fraud and cyber crime continues to cost the UK nearly £11 billion (2015/16) and Stephen Proffitt, Deputy Head of Action Fraud warns phishing emails especially “continue to be a serious problem”.

He adds, “It is essential that those affected take the appropriate action to protect their personal details.”

Action Fraud advise university staff to change any passwords associated with their email accounts and IT accounts, and recommend using a combination of letters, numbers and special characters in their passwords. The cyber crime reporting centre also advises that opening attachments or clicking on links in unsolicited emails or text messages should also be avoided.