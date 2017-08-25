Up to 2,000 jobs at huge new TK Maxx centre

UP to 2,000 new jobs will eventually be created at this huge processing centre facility that recently opened in Knottingley for retailer TK Maxx.

The unmissable state-of-the art building just off Junction 33 of the M62 replaces the existing facility in Castleford.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 11/08/17 - Press - TKMaxx Warehouse Opening, Knottingley, England - TK Maxx new warehouse and canteen facilities in Knottingley.

Around 600 existing employees have transferred to the new facility which is planned to significantly increase processing capacity in line with the ambitious growth plans across Europe by TJX Europe, the leading retailer and operator of the TK Maxx and Homesense brands.

TJX Europe’s Group Distribution Director Paul Hunter said: “This is an exciting moment in the future growth of TJX Europe.

“We are delighted to be open for business with our existing team in this new centre and look forward to creating many additional employment opportunities over the forthcoming years.”