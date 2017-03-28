UPDATE: Cannabis plants seized after sniffer dog raid on city bar

Drugs worth thousands of pounds were seized by police following a raid at a Wakefield nightclub.

Officers and sniffer dogs busted Koco Bongo bar in the city centre on Saturday night.

Police found 40 cannabis plants when they raided a nightclub in Wakefield.

A total of 42 cannabis plants were discovered in the upstairs of the property as well as growing equipment including fans and lighting.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the raid and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield North West NPT, said: “Saturday’s operation saw officers seize suspected drugs and I hope the scale of the police operation helped demonstrate to residents just how seriously these issues are treated.

“Officers acted as a result of information received by the police and I would urge anyone who has information about the potential production of the supply of illegal drugs in the Wakefield district to contact the us.”

The operation, by Wakefield Nieghbourhood Police and licensing officers, was part of an ongoing drive to make the district safer on a night.

Police teamed up with Wakefield Council to launch the scheme in October last year.

It is designed to tackle alcohol-fuelled disorder and the use and supply of drugs.

Officers have made multiple arrests, as well as carrying out licencing and taxi checks.

Force Licensing Office PC Chris Schofield, said: “We will work with all departments, communities and businesses to ensure we tackle unwanted illegal activities.

“A number of licensing visits have been carried out in Wakefield since the start of this operation last year and they have been very well received.”

The initiative is now set to continue through Easter and beyond.

Chief Inspector Richard Close said: “Our enhanced patrols were generally well received by both publicans and users of the night time economy last year, and we are pleased to have funding in place to continue them right through the Spring and Easter period.

“It must be stressed that Wakefield district is a safe place and our town and city centres are safe places to enjoy a meal, drink or a trip to the cinema or theatre.

“What we want to continue to do is nip trouble in the bud by having the officers and resources in place to tackle situations before they escalate.

“That means moving quickly to calm things down, or make quick arrests in disorder situations, and doing all we can with premises to identify and tackle those looking to deal or use drugs.”

To report an incident or to give information about potential drug supply, call police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.